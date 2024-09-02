2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launched: Price, Features, And Specs Revealed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The 2024 Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been updated with new colors, LED lights, and an adjustable clutch, among other features. Learn more on these attractive features along with pricing of this highly sought-after two-wheeler.

Bookings and test rides for the 2024 Classic 350 began on Sunday (September 1). For the 2024 model, the Classic 350 has been updated with new colours and enhanced with additional features.

The updated Classic 350 now features LED pilot lights, headlights, and taillights across its entire range. Additionally, it features adjustable clutch and brake levers for convenience, as well as a gear position indicator.

It also has a USB Type-C charger. The bike is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine capable of producing 20.2bhp at 6,100rpm and 27Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. It is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

The Indian motorcycle manufacturer has introduced seven new colors in five variants: Heritage (Madras Red and Jodhpur Blue), Heritage Premium (Metallion Bronze), Signals (Commando Sand), Dark (Gun Grey and Stealth Black), Chrome (Emerald).

The Stealth Black variant is special as it comes with stylish alloy wheels. The 2024 edition of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 has finally been launched in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 1.99 lakh. The top variant of this model is priced at Rs 2.30 lakh.



