عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijan Begins Gas Supply To Croatia, Boosting European Energy Security

Azerbaijan Begins Gas Supply To Croatia, Boosting European Energy Security


9/2/2024 8:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Starting September 1, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commenced gas deliveries to Croatia, Azernews reports citing SOCAR.

SOCAR highlighted that this milestone, achieved through successful collaboration between the governments of Azerbaijan and Croatia and facilitated by PPD and MET Group, reinforces Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner for Europe, especially ahead of the winter season.

This development marks a significant step in expanding energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, enhancing Europe's energy security by diversifying its energy sources.

With Croatia joining the list, Azerbaijan now supplies gas to ten countries, including Turkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, and Slovenia.

MENAFN02092024000195011045ID1108626634


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search