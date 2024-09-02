Azerbaijan Begins Gas Supply To Croatia, Boosting European Energy Security

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Starting September 1, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commenced deliveries to Croatia, Azernews reports citing SOCAR.

SOCAR highlighted that this milestone, achieved through successful collaboration between the of Azerbaijan and Croatia and facilitated by PPD and MET Group, reinforces Azerbaijan's role as a reliable partner for Europe, especially ahead of the winter season.

This development marks a significant step in expanding energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, enhancing Europe's energy security by diversifying its energy sources.

With Croatia joining the list, Azerbaijan now supplies gas to ten countries, including Turkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary, Serbia, and Slovenia.