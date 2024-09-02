Azerbaijan Begins Gas Supply To Croatia, Boosting European Energy Security
Nazrin Abdul
Starting September 1, the State Oil Company of the Republic of
Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has commenced gas deliveries to Croatia,
Azernews reports citing SOCAR.
SOCAR highlighted that this milestone, achieved through
successful collaboration between the governments of Azerbaijan and
Croatia and facilitated by PPD and MET Group, reinforces
Azerbaijan's role as a reliable energy partner for Europe,
especially ahead of the winter season.
This development marks a significant step in expanding energy
cooperation between Azerbaijan and Croatia, enhancing Europe's
energy security by diversifying its energy sources.
With Croatia joining the list, Azerbaijan now supplies gas to
ten countries, including Turkiye, Georgia, Italy, Greece, Bulgaria,
Romania, Hungary, Serbia, and Slovenia.
