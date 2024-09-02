Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Sanjoy Roy To Plead 'Not Guilty', Calls CBI's Polygraph Questions On Murder 'Invalid'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Kolkata doctor rape case: Arrested civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy is likely to plead 'not guilty' in court, a report has stated citing his lawyer Kavita Sarkar. Sanjoy Roy was arrested on August 10, a day after the PG trainee doctor's body was found at a hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Roy, who underwent polygraph test, also popularly known as lie-detector test, has reportedly called the CBI sleuth's question on 'murdering' the doctor as 'invalid'.







According to a Times of India report, Sanjoy Roy consistently asserted his innocence during a polygraph test administered by the CBI, which was part of the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder case involving a Kolkata doctor.

Sanjoy Roy's Polygraph Test by CBI

According to media reports citing Sanjoy Roy's lawyers, the arrested civic volunteer was asked 10 questions by the CBI. The question were included a query into his academic background, and a few questions related to the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.



According to the ToI report, when Sanjoy Roy was asked what he did after he 'murdered' the PGT doctor of RG Kar hospital, the civic volunteer interrupted the CBI sleuths to claim that he 'did not murder the doctor'.



Roy, reportedly claimed that the doctor was covered in blood and unconscious when he entered the seminar hall. The arrested accused also claimed that he 'panicked and ran out of the seminar hall' after seeing the doctor.



When Sanjoy Roy was asked why he did not inform the CBI, or the Kolkata Police about these developments earlier, the arrested civic volunteer claimed that 'no one would believe him'. He also added that he was being 'framed'.



(Please Note: Mint could not independently verify any of the claims made by Sanjoy Roy, or his lawyer Kavita Sarkar)



Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Evidence against Sanjoy Roy

. Sanjoy Roy's 'bluetooth earphones' were found by the Police in the RG Kar hospital seminar hall.



. Further, his blood and skin were found under the nails of the Kolkata doctor.



. The investigators also found injury marks on Sanjoy Roy.



. The CBI had conducted a psychological test on Sanjoy Roy and that results of the same declared him as a 'sexual pervert'.



. CCTV footage also showed Sanjoy Roy