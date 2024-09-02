IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Did Netflix Series Makers 'Hide' Terrorist Identity? Govt Document Confirms Aliases

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The docuseries IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is facing criticism from social users over its portrayal of the 1999 hijacking of Indian Flight 814. The series, based on real events, dramatises the hijacking by the Pakistan-based terror group Harkat

The controversy stems from the decision to use aliases such as 'Bhola' and 'Shankar' for the terrorists involved, rather than their real names.

In response to the backlash, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting summoned a Netflix content head on Monday.

BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X to express discontent with Anubhav Sinha using the aliases over the real names of the terrorists.“The hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names. Result? Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814,” the BJP leader wrote.

Using hashtags #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814, many X users shared posts claiming the makers changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.

The Union home minister's statement, published on January 6, 2006, confirms the aliases used by the terrorists.“To the passengers of the hijacked place these hijackers came to be known respectively as (1) Chief, (2) Doctor, (3) Burger, (4) Bhola and (5) Shankar, the names by which the hijackers invariably addressed one another,” the press release read.

The MEA statement confirmed the aliases of the Pakistan-based terrorists who hijacked the IC 814 flight travelling from Kathmandu to Delhi