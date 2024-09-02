IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack Did Netflix Series Makers 'Hide' Terrorist Identity? Govt Document Confirms Aliases
Date
9/2/2024 10:26:15 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Netflix docuseries IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is facing criticism from social media users over its portrayal of the 1999 hijacking of Indian airlines Flight 814. The series, based on real events, dramatises the hijacking by the Pakistan-based terror group Harkat
Mujahideen.
The controversy stems from the decision to use aliases such as 'Bhola' and 'Shankar' for the terrorists involved, rather than their real names. Also Read | IC 814 Row | Govt summons Netflix content head over Kandahar Hijack show: Report
In response to the backlash, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting summoned a Netflix content head on Monday.IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack – What BJP, netizens said?
BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X to express discontent with Anubhav Sinha using the aliases over the real names of the terrorists.“The hijackers of IC-814 were dreaded terrorists, who acquired aliases to hide their Muslim identities. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, legitimised their criminal intent, by furthering their non-Muslim names. Result? Decades later, people will think Hindus hijacked IC-814,” the BJP leader wrote. Also Read | IC814: The Kandahar Hijack row: PIL in Delhi HC seeks ban on Netflix series
Using hashtags #BoycottNetflix, #BoycottBollywood and #IC814, many X users shared posts claiming the makers changed the names of the hijackers to 'Shankar' and 'Bhola' to allegedly protect the terrorists who belonged to a certain community.What does Indian govt document confirm?
The Union home minister's statement, published on January 6, 2006, confirms the aliases used by the terrorists.“To the passengers of the hijacked place these hijackers came to be known respectively as (1) Chief, (2) Doctor, (3) Burger, (4) Bhola and (5) Shankar, the names by which the hijackers invariably addressed one another,” the press release read.The MEA statement confirmed the aliases of the Pakistan-based terrorists who hijacked the IC 814 flight travelling from Kathmandu to DelhiWhat do we know about IC 814: The Kandahar hijack?On December 24, 1999, Indian Airlines Flight 814, an Airbus A300 en route from Kathmandu to Delhi, was hijacked by five masked men shortly after entering Indian airspace. The aircraft was diverted to Amritsar, Lahore, Dubai, and finally to Kandahar in Afghanistan, which was under Taliban control.
MENAFN02092024007365015876ID1108627089
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.