QF Welcomes Over 350 New Teachers And Staff At Annual Induction Day

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation recently held its annual induction day, welcoming more than 350 new teachers and administrators. The event provided a comprehensive overview of the organization's educational system and provided networking opportunities for both new and current staff.

The Qatar Foundation (QF) event, organized by the Education Development Institute (EDI) at Pre-University Education (PUE), was designed to promote collaboration and strengthen connections among educators. Attendees received an in-depth overview of QF's organizational structure, opportunities, and essential operational guidelines. The orientation also aimed to facilitate the smooth integration of new staff and enhance their effectiveness in their new roles.

Joanna Moe, Assistant Director of Academic Development at EDI, emphasized QF's essential role in supporting teachers and the comprehensive resources available to them.

“The goal of this event is to bring together new teachers, fostering connections that often evolve into long-lasting professional relationships,” Moe explained.“We aim to provide them with a deep understanding of the Qatar Foundation schools ecosystem and our key focus areas. Our objective is for them to gain a robust grasp of our educational framework and how it supports their role.”

Moe further detailed that workshops held across the year are designed to help new educators fully understand the organization and align their efforts with QF's strategic goals.“Throughout the year, they will engage in various workshops and training sessions, including our prominent Teaching and Learning Forum. This forum brings together the entire educational community to focus on continuous improvement and professional development,” she said.

“Qatar Foundation schools offer a diverse and enriching range of experiences for educators. It is our hope that new recruits will take full advantage of these opportunities. This induction day exemplifies our dedication to supporting them comprehensively. Additionally, we maintain continuous communication with school leaders to ensure that our training programs remain both impactful and relevant to their needs.”

Sarah Chediac, who recently joined QF's Tariq Bin Ziad (TBZ) School as a new teacher, said:“Becoming part of Qatar Foundation is truly an exhilarating journey. I am eager to embark on a year filled with both challenges and opportunities that will foster my personal and professional growth.”

Tariq Bin Ziad School follows the International Baccalaureate system, and Chediac will teach Integrated Humanities in the Middle Years Programme to the school's first Grade 6 cohort.“The level of support from the management has been exceptional,” she said.“I feel deeply supported and am appreciative of their commitment to our well-being and continuous professional development. This not only helps me grow as an educator but also inspires me to contribute meaningfully to QF's success and to further develop my skills throughout the year.”

Abdulaziz Ali Yahya, who has also recently joined Tariq Bin Ziad School as a social worker, said:“Joining the school, with its deep-rooted history and significant role in Qatar's educational landscape, fills me with great pride. This academic institution has been a cornerstone of education in the country, and I am eager to contribute to its ongoing development.

“I am truly honored to be part of Qatar Foundation, which is renowned for its excellence and commitment to nurturing ambition. The organization stands out not only for its exceptional programs but also for its profound understanding and support of those who aim to strengthen society.

“The success stories of its students and graduates are clear evidence of its significant impact, and I look forward to playing a role in shaping the future and contributing to an organization that builds a strong and enduring foundation for Qatari society.

“QF's ability to bring together a diverse range of cultures under one roof, while preserving the Qatari identity and promoting the Arabic language, is truly extraordinary.”