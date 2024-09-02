HMC's Qatar Rehabilitation Institute Unveils Neuro Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Qatar Rehabilitation Institute (QRI) is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Neuro Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic, the first facility of its kind in the region. This state-of-the-art is dedicated to providing advanced care for patients suffering from central vestibular disorders, offering hope and healing for those affected by these debilitating conditions.

Central vestibular disorders happen when the part of the brain that processes balance signals from the ear, eyes and body are affected. This can disrupt how the brain integrates and processes these signals, leading to problems with balance, coordination and vision. It can lead to a range of symptoms such as dizziness, imbalance and difficulty walking, severely impacting a person's ability to perform daily activities.

Recent studies highlight the prevalence of central vestibular disorders among patients with certain neurological conditions. While specific data on multiple sclerosis (MS) is limited, it is recognized that individuals with MS frequently experience vestibular symptoms as part of their condition, further underscoring the need for specialized care.

The new Neuro Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic at QRI is poised to become a beacon of hope for patients with these conditions.

By offering specialized treatments tailored to individual needs, the clinic aims to restore balance, improve mobility and enhance the overall quality of life for its patients.

The clinic integrates cutting-edge technology with expert clinical care, setting a new benchmark in the treatment of central vestibular disorders. Patients will benefit from personalized treatment plans, continuous support and the use of advanced tools such as wearable sensors and virtual reality to track and enhance recovery.

Dr. Hanadi Al Hamad, Deputy Chief of Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care, and Geriatrics, and Lead of Rehabilitation Therapy Services at HMC, who has been instrumental in establishing this clinic, expressed her enthusiasm for the new initiative.

“We are thrilled to introduce this unique service to our community. Central vestibular disorders can be life-altering, depriving individuals of their independence and quality of life. Our mission with this clinic is to provide comprehensive and compassionate care that empowers patients to regain their balance, mobility and confidence. This clinic is not just a new facility; it's a critical step forward in addressing a significant gap in healthcare for neurological patients in our region.”

Al Madzhar J. Ahmadul, Healthcare Services Manager and Acting Director of Rehabilitation – Physiotherapy at QRI emphasized the potential impact.

“The launch of this clinic marks a significant advancement in our ability to treat vestibular disorders associated with conditions like stroke, multiple sclerosis and brain tumors. By leveraging the latest technology and evidence-based practices, we are dedicated to delivering the highest standards of care. It is incredibly rewarding to witness patients reclaim their independence and significantly improve their quality of life. This clinic is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in patient care.”

The Neuro Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic at QRI will cater to the adult population, while a specialized Geriatric Vestibular Physiotherapy Clinic at HMC's Rumailah Hospital will focus on the unique needs of the elderly, offering targeted interventions that significantly enhance their quality of life, allowing them to regain their balance and mobility.



