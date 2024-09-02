Qatar Tourism Awards Opens Public Voting For The Tourism Influencer Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Set to take place at the end of this year, the Qatar Awards is returning for its second edition. Developed in partnership with UN Tourism, the Qatar Tourism Awards is designed to celebrate and recognise the remarkable contributions made by businesses in delivering outstanding and distinct tourism experiences in Qatar.

The Qatar Tourism Awards are designed to shed light on the factors that contribute to curating a visitor's experience at every touchpoint of their journey, by awarding tourism businesses that continually achieve excellence in customer service delivery.

This initiative aims to encourage all stakeholders who play a direct or indirect role in the delivery of tourism experiences to continue to develop and emulate exceptional initiatives characterised by uniqueness, sustainability, accessibility, and high-quality service.

This year, Qatar Tourism Awards will have seven categories including Service Excellence, Gastronomic Experiences, Iconic Attractions and Activities, World Class Events, Digital Footprint, Smart and Sustainable Tourism, and Community Leadership.

For the first time this year, the public are invited to vote for their favourite 'Tourism Influencer (Content Creator) of the Year', as part of the Digital Footprint category.

The shortlisted nominees were selected through a rigorous assessment by the Qatar Tourism Awards Committee, based on established criteria that carefully evaluated each individual's contributions to advancing Qatar's tourism industry.

To vote visit: Voting ends on September 9, 2024.

-Khalifa Al Haroon (iloveqatar)

-Abdulaziz Ibrahim Al Ajail (zozoalajail)

-Abdulla Alghafri (QQQ)

-Abdulhadi Saleh Salem Alwakean Al-Marri (abdulhadi_7)

-Fatimah Dhai (newindoha)

-Abdullah Darabseh (abdallahdrb)

-Saoud Al Kuwari (shljadwal)

-Osama Al-Nassan (osamanasan)

-Tourism in Qatar Platform (qt2030)

-Noor Ahmad Al Mazroei (noor_almazroei)



In alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, Qatar Tourism is committed to developing the tourism industry and bolstering the country's economy with a strong emphasis on Service Excellence. Qatar Tourism firmly believes that celebrating organisations and individuals that contribute to the success of the tourism industry is essential for continually enhancing Qatar's unique visitor experience.

