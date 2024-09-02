Amir Arrives In Stockholm

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived Monday in Stockholm, on an official visit to the Kingdom of Sweden.

HH the Amir was welcomed upon arrival at Stockholm Arlanda Airport, along with his accompanying delegation, by of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden HE Tobias Billstrom, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden HE Nadia bint Ahmad Al Sheebi, Ambassador of Sweden to the State of Qatar HE Gautam Bhattacharyya, and the Qatari embassy staff.

HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.