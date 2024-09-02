Protesting Medics Stick To Demand For Kolkata Police Chief's Resignation After Ghosh's Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 2 (IANS) Even after the arrest of Sandip Ghosh, the controversial ex-principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, by the CBI on Monday evening, protesting junior doctors and medical students are sticking to their demand seeking resignation of Kolkata Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal taking responsibility of the failure of the city police in handling the probe into the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor on the hospital premises last month.

To recall, days after the incident surfaced, the Calcutta High Court handed over the probe from the Kolkata Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The arrest of Sandip Ghosh is our moral victory. But our protest demanding the resignation of the city police commissioner will continue,” said a protesting doctor at the site of a sit-in demonstration in Central Avenue on Monday evening.

In fact, the role of the city police in the initial investigation had been questioned by people from different walks of life, especially the representatives of the medical fraternity.

The main allegation against the city police is that their investigating officers just stopped at the arrest of one civic volunteer named Sanjay Roy as the prime accused in the case, without summoning Sandip Ghosh even for once for questioning although fingers of suspicion were pointed at him from the beginning.

Kolkata Police sending notices to several individuals, including YouTubers, for making posts or uploading videos criticising the role of the city police in the matter also drew scathing criticism that the cops were hiding something in the matter.

The police's decision to summon two veteran and reputed doctors -- Kunal Ghosh and Subrana Goswami -- over their social media posts in the matter also enraged the medical fraternity and the common people alike.

Subsequent social media posts made by the city police countering several posts made by the citizens only sharpened the criticism against the cops.

Also, daily press conferences by a lady police officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner justifying the police's role in the initial investigation and countering the criticisms raised against them only added fuel to the widespread anger.

Legal brains have also questioned the need of the Kolkata Police to justify their role in the matter when the investigation has already been handed over to the CBI.