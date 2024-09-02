Kim Kardashian Enjoys Soccer Mom Tour In Madrid With Kids

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) The Reality television star Kim Kardashian recently watched the match between CF and Real Valladolid CF.

She took to her Instagram, and shared several pictures from her trip to Spain. In the pictures, she could be seen enjoying the football match with her kids inside the stadium, and posing with them in the hotel.

She wrote in the caption,“Madrid Soccer Mom Tour 2024”.

The reality star also recently paid a visit to the Department of Justice in Washington DC, and met pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer to lend support to the clemency of the prisoners of the US who may be now ready to get back into the society.

She shared pictures from her visit on her Instagram.

She wrote in the caption, "Last week I had the opportunity to go visit the Department of Justice in Washington DC to meet with our United States pardon attorney Elizabeth Oyer. We talked about some of the many men and women who have taken accountability for their crimes, worked hard to turn their lives around, and are ready to come home from our prisons and be with their families”.

“Starting this week, I will be highlighting some of their important cases on my stories. I hope President Biden takes the opportunity to make clemency a significant part of his legacy before he leaves office. #ClemencyNow”, she added.

Kardashian has worked in the area of prison reform, advocating for the commutation of the sentence of Chris Young and also of Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who received a life sentence for a first-time drug offence which was granted by President Donald Trump in June 2018.

Recently, 'The Kardashians' star shared a word of appreciation for the formerly incarcerated singer David Jassy.