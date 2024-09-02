Despite War And All Challenges, New School Year Begins In Ukraine Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The President thanked everyone who has made this school year possible for Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine begins a new school year, despite the war and all the challenges. Today is one of the most important days of the year for millions of Ukrainian children, families, and teachers ," the President noted.

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to "everyone who has made this school year possible for Ukraine-to all the teachers who work in our state, and to everyone who defends our cities and villages."

The head of state also emphasized, that "Ukraine is doing everything possible to provide children with maximum opportunities."

"All of our schools and higher education institutions that are operating today are a testament to our people's resilience and Ukraine's strength," Zelensky noted.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Russians attacked an educational establishment in Sumy on August 1.