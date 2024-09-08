Russian Army Loses Another 1,270 Soldiers In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 8, 2024, amounted to about 625,260 people, including another 1,270 people in the last day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,636 (+4) tanks, 16,897 (+19) armored combat vehicles, 17,804 (+30) artillery systems, 1,180 (+2) MLRS, 942 (+0) air defense systems, 368 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 14,864 (+80), missiles - 2,588 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 24218 (+47), special equipment - 3,047 (+10).

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on September 7, 168 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front , most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.