Russian Army Loses Another 1,270 Soldiers In Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 8, 2024, amounted to about 625,260 people, including another 1,270 people in the last day.
This is stated on the facebook page of the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,636 (+4) tanks, 16,897 (+19) armored combat vehicles, 17,804 (+30) artillery systems, 1,180 (+2) MLRS, 942 (+0) air defense systems, 368 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 14,864 (+80), cruise missiles - 2,588 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 24218 (+47), special equipment - 3,047 (+10).
Read also:
Russian attack drones
fly into Romania - Air Force
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, as of 22:00 on September 7, 168 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front , most of them in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.
MENAFN08092024000193011044ID1108648597
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.