Media Majilis Museum: Pioneering Interdisciplinary Art And Media In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Media Majilis Museum at Northwestern University in Qatar adds value to the art and cultural scene in the country with unique elements. Being the first media museum in the Arab world, it aims at making an impact on the audiences through interactive exhibitions on global, regional and local stories.

Since its opening in 2019, the museum has been dedicated to exploring journalism, communication, and media. Till date, it has hosted eight exhibitions. It also plays a pivotal role in supporting Northwestern University in Qatar's academic and research mission by complementing the university's curriculum and fostering an environment where students, faculty, and researchers can engage with complex global issues through a multidisciplinary lens.

In an interview with The Peninsula, Alfredo Cramerotti, the Director of Media Majilis Museum, emphasised that the museum provides spaces for exploring ideas, working together on stories, sharing creative work, and conducting research.

He said that the exhibitions at Media Majilis Museum is an intersection of contemporary art, media, and technology and the exhibitions are academically rigorous and beautifully crafted experiences.

“Media Majilis Museum represents the idea of the next generation museum – which is hybrid, nimble, and interdisciplinary,” said Cramerotti, who has a long-standing Museum leadership in the UK and other countries. Cramerotti oversees the museum's conceptual and operational aspects and advances its position within the cultural landscape of Qatar and the broader Arab region.

“For us the experience of the viewer is paramount and that's why we are hybrid in terms of the digital and the physical aspects. It adds an important element to the Qatar cultural scene as the fact that we are crossing over arts, media technology and communication. We are kind of using the exhibition as a research ground, but in a very beautiful way in which audience can really spend time and learn, but also enjoy themselves into that,” said Cramerotti.

“By bringing this interdisciplinary approach and diverse perspectives to the forefront, we're demonstrating its relevance to Doha and Qatar. Our exhibitions often tackle global topics such as the impact of digital technology on media, the evolving role of journalism, and the influence of film on identity. However, we present these issues through the experiences, voices, and perspectives of the local community and the broader Arab world, ensuring that our content is both globally informed and locally resonant,” he said, adding that the elements of the Media Majlis Museum are unique in the world.

Cramerotti mentioned that the approach of the museum is hybrid not only in how the content is produced but also in how it is presented. He said the museum features a significant amount of digital elements, including numerous screens and pixels, alongside physical objects, artifacts, and loans from other museums.

Referring to exhibits Cramerotti noted that they commission work from artists and also loan works, but they specialize in commissioning projects that are specifically focused on a particular theme or subject. Essentially, they take a theme or concept and explore it from various angles, inviting artists to contribute by unpacking these themes through their work.

“We are very attentive in identifying artists who create work that goes beyond what is typically seen in artist studios or art galleries. Their work often has a precise focus and sharp content. We invite these artists to produce and commission new pieces. Sometimes, the artists choose to create digital works, which we then display on interactive screens where visitors can touch and engage with the digital content,” he said adding that some artists choose to work with more traditional means.

Speaking about long term goals Cramerotti said that the museum aims to make a significant impact on its audiences, which can be categorized into three groups. The first group includes the staff, faculty, and students of Education City, as well as everyone working with Qatar Foundation. The second group comprises professionals in the art and media sectors, including artists, curators, and media producers who are actively involved in creating content for the public.

He said the third and perhaps most important layer is the public at large, including families and individuals living and working in Qatar and the broader GCC region.

“We attract many visitors who come to see our exhibitions and attend informational events. We analyze the contemporary art and media landscape through various means: exhibitions, publications, residencies, commissions, and offsite projects like the one we did for the Doha Design Biennial and the upcoming one for the Web Summit Qatar. Our goal is to engage audiences and encourage them to critically engage with art and media, rather than taking them for granted. We aim to help them ask the right questions and deepen their understanding,” said Cramerotti.