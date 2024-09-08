SEC Organizes Additional Exams
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On September 8, the State Examination Center (SEC) is organizing
additional exams for 9th and 11th-grade students who could not
attend the 2024 graduation exams due to valid reasons, as well as
for those taking the exams externally, Azernews
reports citing SEC.
In addition, students who were unable to participate in the
Azerbaijani language (as the state language) exam will also be
taking this exam.
The exams taking place in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, and Shirvan,
8 exam supervisors, 6 general supervisors, 51 invigilators, 7
security personnel, and 6 building representatives have been
appointed.
The exams start at 10:00 AM, and the admission process ends at
9:45 AM. Participants arriving after this time will not be allowed
into the exam building. Different entry times have been assigned to
ensure participants can enter the building smoothly, and these
times are indicated on their admission cards. It is recommended
that students arrive at the time specified on their admission
cards.
A total of 241 students are expected to participate at the
9-year general education level, and 159 students at the 11-year
education level. Additionally, 75 students will only take the
Azerbaijani language exam. A special hall and individual
supervisors have been allocated for the participation of 3 students
with disabilities.
MENAFN08092024000195011045ID1108648595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.