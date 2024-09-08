SEC Organizes Additional Exams

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 8, the State Examination Center (SEC) is organizing additional exams for 9th and 11th-grade students who could not attend the 2024 graduation exams due to valid reasons, as well as for those taking the exams externally, Azernews reports citing SEC.

In addition, students who were unable to participate in the Azerbaijani language (as the state language) exam will also be taking this exam.

The exams taking place in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, and Shirvan, 8 exam supervisors, 6 general supervisors, 51 invigilators, 7 security personnel, and 6 building representatives have been appointed.

The exams start at 10:00 AM, and the admission process ends at 9:45 AM. Participants arriving after this time will not be allowed into the exam building. Different entry times have been assigned to ensure participants can enter the building smoothly, and these times are indicated on their admission cards. It is recommended that students arrive at the time specified on their admission cards.

A total of 241 students are expected to participate at the 9-year general education level, and 159 students at the 11-year education level. Additionally, 75 students will only take the Azerbaijani language exam. A special hall and individual supervisors have been allocated for the participation of 3 students with disabilities.