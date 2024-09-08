Russian Attack Drones Fly Into Romania - Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the attack on Odesa region, a group of attack drones launched by Russian violated Romanian airspace.

The Air Force of the of Ukraine reported this in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“A group of attack UAVs violated the airspace of Romania,” the post says.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of an attack by Russian drones on Odesa region . In particular, one of the groups was flying to the city of Vylkove, which is on the border with Romania.

Soon after, the military clarified the information on the movement of the drones:“UAV in Odesa region! Heading for Sadove. UAV in the south of Odesa region. The course is to Vylkove and Kilia. UAV in Romania, near Sabangia”.

As reported, Ukraine in the OSCE called on neighboring countries to shoot down Russian missiles and attack drones.