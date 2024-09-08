Russians Attack Komyshany In Kherson Region, Four Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled Komyshany in the Kherson region at night - four people were wounded.

The head of the Kherson CMA Roman Mrochko wrote about this in Telegra , Ukrinform reports.

“Around midnight, the enemy fired on Komyshany from the temporarily occupied left bank. Four people were injured. A 65-year-old man is hospitalized in serious condition. He has a mine-blast injury and a chest wound,” he said.

At the same time, Mrochko clarified that three more - a 41-year-old man and women aged 70 and 52 - have contusion, explosive and closed head injuries, multiple shrapnel wounds. Two of them were hospitalized, the 52-year-old victim was treated on the spot.

As a reminder, on the morning of September 6, the Russian military also shelled the village of Komyshany in Kherson Oblast, wounding two women