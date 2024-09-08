Qatar Shine In World Championships In Prostejov

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: Qatar Air Sports Committee (QASC)'s national team, a Joint Special Forces affiliate, claimed four medals as the 2024 World Air Sports Federation (FAI) World Championships in Style and Accuracy and Canopy Formation concluded in Prostejov, Czechia.

Commenting on this victory, Commander of the Joint Special Forces, Chairman of QASC Staff H E Major-General Jassim bin Ali Al Attiyah praised Qatar's historic performance in the event.

Al Attiyah attributed these achievements to the wise leadership's support, which has significantly advanced air sports, ensuring constant victories. He congratulated Qatar's athletes and wished them further success in upcoming competitions, expressing confidence in their ability to advance further and win more gold medals.

Vice Chairman of QASC Abdullah Saeed Al Mansouri also expressed his delight with Qatari air sports' new historic milestone following tough competitions for the top positions, adding that such wins are only possible thanks to the substantial support the team receive, along with the team members' determination and perseverance to make Qatar proud at this high-level event, as well as thanks to QASC's great efforts to produce distinguished athletes.

For his part, Secretary-General of QASC Captain Hazza Hamad Al Attiyah expressed his happiness with the national team coming in first place in all the championships in which they participated at the World Championship in the Czech Republic, despite fierce competition.