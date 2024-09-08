Aviation, Drones And Artillery: Russians Shelled Zaporizhzhia Region 228 Times In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the invaders fired 228 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russian carried out 3 air strikes on Novoandriivka. 94 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka. 6 MLRS attack hit Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Robotyne and Levadne. 125 artillery were made on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.

Enemy attackedregion 265 times in 24 hours, there are destructions

There were 17 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

Earlier, the court sentenced an FSB agent who operated in the frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and adjusted Russian air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the regional center to 15 years in prison.