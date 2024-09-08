Aviation, Drones And Artillery: Russians Shelled Zaporizhzhia Region 228 Times In 24 Hours
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the day, the invaders fired 228 times at 8 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region.
This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russian troops carried out 3 air strikes on Novoandriivka. 94 UAVs of various modifications attacked Huliaypole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne and Malynivka. 6 MLRS attack hit Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Robotyne and Levadne. 125 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Huliaypole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka and Levadne.
Read also:
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia
region 265 times in 24 hours, there are destructions
There were 17 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.
Earlier, the court sentenced an FSB agent who operated in the frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and adjusted Russian air strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the regional center to 15 years in prison.
MENAFN08092024000193011044ID1108648598
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.