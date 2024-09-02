"I Don't Know Anything...": Actor Rajinikanth On #Metoo Row In Malayalam Film Industry

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After the release of the Hema Committee report that unveiled disturbing allegations of harassment, exploitation, and mistreatment of female professionals within the Malayalam industry, there were a series of sexual assault accusations against prominent actors and directors. In response to the report, Rajinikanth addressed the upon his arrival at Chennai airport on Sunday, September 1. When questioned about the #MeToo controversy in Malayalam cinema, he remarked, "I don't know...I don't know anything about that. Sorry."

In related news, Mohanlal has recently stepped down as President of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists). Commenting on the Hema Committee Report, he said, "We welcome the Hema Committee report. It was the right decision by the government to release that report. AMMA cannot answer all the questions. These questions should be asked from everyone. This is a very hardworking industry. Many people are involved in it. But everyone cannot be blamed for this. Those responsible will be punished, investigation is going on."

Actor Mammootty on Sunday (Aug 1) broke his silence and addressed the Justice Hema Committee report that has significantly impacted the Malayalam film industry, and echoed his colleague Mohanlal's support for the report. In a Facebook post on Sunday (Sep 1), Mammootty refuted the notion of a power group within the industry, declaring, "There is no power group in cinema," and emphasizing that such a coalition cannot persist in this field.

Mammootty justified his silence by explaining that, as a responsible member of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), he believed it was important to wait for an official response before making any comments. This cautious approach, he noted, is why he took so long to speak out.

He also noted that cinema is not exempt from the societal issues and vices that affect other areas. Every minor and major issue within the industry has a substantial impact, given that it is always under public scrutiny.

"We wholeheartedly welcome and support the recommendations and solutions outlined in that report. It is high time that all associations in the film industry join hands without distinction to implement them. The police investigation is proceeding vigorously on the complaints that have been raised. The full version of the Justice Hema Committee report is before the court. Let the police investigate honestly. Let the court decide the punishments," he said.



"There are no 'power groups' in cinema, nor should such entities exist within the industry. I urge that the practical recommendations from the Justice Hema Committee be put into action, and if any legal barriers arise, appropriate legislation should be enacted. Ultimately, we must ensure that cinema continues to flourish" Mammootty added.

There were serious sexual assault accusations against prominent actors and directors following the release of the Hema Committee report with many taking those accusations to court.