CLUB Z! IN-HOME TUTORING CHANGES OWNERSHIP IN LAS VEGAS

Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas changed ownership and is offering the same excellent 1-on-1 tutoring and programs such as our Free Test Prep and Pre-k programs!

- Helen HayesLAS VEGAS, NV, USA, September 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services of Las Vegas is under new leadership. Club Z! has over 400 offices in North America. Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas is now owned and operated by Christina Morin. Christina is a former educator with her master's in educational leadership. It has been a goal of Morin's to be able to own her own tutoring business. Morin feels that Club Z! gives her the opportunity to succeed as a franchise owner and give back to the community that she has made her home, Las Vegas. Her experience coupled with her strong desire to educate makes her a perfect fit as a Club Z! Area Director and franchise owner. She has been successfully leading the Henderson franchise of Club Z! for several years. Morin adds:“Our future is reliant on the successful education of our children. I firmly believe that a meaningful and practical education is the great equalizer in succeeding at life and business. I searched extensively for a platform that would provide a springboard in launching an education related business so I could continue to participate in the crusade to educate. We are proud and excited to drive this significant expansion in Las Vegas."Club Z! provides high quality, individualized tutoring to students in the security of their homes, at times convenient to parents. Club Z! tutors are all highly qualified, professional educators who are passionate about education. In addition, all Club Z! tutors are thoroughly screened, background checked, and students are carefully matched to a Club Z! tutor using the company's proven Z! Tutor Match process. The Z! Tutor Match is based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Each student receives a customized learning plan which is implemented using the student's classroom curriculum or one of Club Z!'s proprietary curriculum options.Here is what one of Mrs. Morin's clients has to say:“We have really enjoyed working with Danielle! She is a great communicator and is able to help our son understand subjects he is having trouble with. She's helped build his confidence in asking questions when he doesn't understand something which is something he struggled with before. Overall, we have been very happy with tutoring services, this school year marks our second year. He has earned an award for improvement in math...that marks two awards he's earned thanks to the extra help with your tutoring services!" Irma M.“Club Z! reaches students more quickly and effectively,” according to Morin,“because tutors give students the individual attention they need, making each child more comfortable, eager, and confident about learning.”Club Z! offers tutoring in all core subjects – reading, math, science, computers, language arts and much more. Club Z! also provides tutoring in study skills, SAT, ACT, and other assessment test preparation, as well as specialized services for children with learning disabilities.Mrs. Morin is particularly excited to bring Club Z!'s proven SAT and ACT test prep to Las Vegas families. ACT and SAT scores are an important component for continuing education. Mrs. Morin, as a former educator herself has first-hand experience successfully navigating the test-taking process. She is especially confident in the company's Z! Prep Score Booster, its SAT and ACT diagnostic test and study tool. Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas is offering all Las Vegas families a free 30-day trial of the Score Booster program.“Students will receive instant feedback on their test performance, including videos with top notch tutors demonstrating the correct way to answer each and every question. In addition, students will get 30 days of access to our Z Prep! Online study tools, which include video modules for topics ranging from linear equations to solving word problems. The Score Booster has had a tremendous impact on our students' results for test prep, with average gains of 200 points on the SAT and 4-5 points on the ACT.”Families are encouraged to like and follow Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas Facebook page ( ), call 702-703-0117 or visit the Club Z! web site at:

