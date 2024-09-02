Moehe, Mowasalat Conclude Back-To-School Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Education and Higher Education and Mowasalat (Karwa) concluded the back-to-school campaign for the academic year 2024-2025.

The campaign was held at Doha Festival City from August 25 to 31, with the participation of the General Directorate of Traffic, the Ministry of Municipality, and the Ministry of Transportation.

This annual campaign targeted all students and their parents to benefit from the pavilion's various educational and recreational activities. Among the activities included in the campaign are educational games on how to drive a bus and follow traffic safety guidelines and academic policies, such as preparing for school and actively participating in classroom activities.

Other activities included awareness lectures on safety guidelines for commuting to and from the school, including school bus etiquette, traffic laws, traffic signals, safe driving, and road controls. Activities included a children's workshop on recycling consumables, hygiene guidelines, drawing and painting, storytelling, puppet theatre, mental games, and sports shows.

Since its launch, the campaign has witnessed a large turnout of visitors. The Ministry of Education and Higher Education and Mowasalat (Karwa) provided over 4,000 souvenir gifts to the children participating in the events.

The Public Relations and Communication Department took a moment to honour the partners and supporters of the 'My School is My Second Home' campaign. Their outstanding efforts were crucial in making the campaign successful and achieving its goals.

The back-to-school campaign was designed to strengthen communication among all parties involved in the educational process. It aimed to ensure a smooth and effective start to the new academic year, foster a spirit of enthusiasm and positivity among students, and prepare them for regular school attendance.