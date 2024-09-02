Chinese 62-day summer travel season ends with record-breaking figures in railway trips

(MENAFN) China's 62-day summer travel season concluded with record-breaking figures, as the railways managed a total of 887 million passenger trips from July 1 to August 31, marking a 6.7 percent increase compared to the previous year, according to China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. (China Railway). During this peak travel period, the daily average of passenger trips reached 14.31 million, highlighting the significant demand for rail travel during the summer months.



The summer season saw over 14.32 million student tickets sold, reflecting the high volume of students traveling for summer vacations. In addition to passenger transport, the railways also handled the transportation of 670 million tonnes of goods, including 250 million tonnes of thermal coal, demonstrating the extensive role of railways in freight operations.



To manage the increased passenger load and ensure a smooth travel experience, China Railway implemented a comprehensive transportation plan. This included boosting capacity and introducing measures to enhance passenger convenience, which helped in maintaining safety and order throughout the busy season.



The summer travel rush is traditionally a peak period for China's railways, driven by college students returning home, increased family visits, and a rise in tourist travel. The impressive figures underscore the growing demand for rail services and the efficiency of the transportation system in accommodating it.

