Jammu: Soldier Critically Injured In Suspected Terror Attack On Army Camp

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A soldier was critically on Monday when suspected terrorists opened fire on a sentry post at an camp near Jammu, officials reported. The incident took place at the Sunjawan Military Station, located on the outskirts of the city, around 10:50 am.



According to a defense spokesperson, a few shots were fired at the camp, leading to the soldier's injuries. A large-scale search operation is now underway to locate and neutralize the attackers. Further details about the assailants are still being gathered.

Earlier, the officials said that a brief firing took place when suspected terrorists opened a few rounds on one of the army posts guarding one of the biggest security camps in the winter capital.

The firing sparked off panic as the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police rushed to the scene to join the army in a massive search operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists.

The search operation is on but there was no contact with the terrorists so far, the officials said.

Earlier in February 2018, the terrorists attacked the Sunjawan military camp resulting in the killing of six soldiers, a civilian and three terrorists.