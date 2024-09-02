Turkish people gather in Istanbul to demand boycott of companies supporting Israel

(MENAFN) On Sunday, hundreds of activists gathered in Istanbul to demand a boycott of companies that support Israel. The rally, organized by several non-governmental organizations under the banner "All together to stop the oppression in Gaza," aimed to mobilize international organizations and Muslim countries to take action against Israel. The carried signs with slogans such as "Continue the boycott" and "Free Palestine from the sea to the river," reflecting their call for solidarity and action.



Suheil al-Hindi, a member of Hamas's bureau, addressed the crowd, characterizing the situation in Gaza as a “genocide.” He expressed that Gaza is experiencing not only death and massacre but also honor and resistance. Hindi's speech highlighted the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza and called for increased international intervention.



Ferhat Calisye, an organizer of the rally, criticized the United Nations for what he described as "double standards." He urged the UN to adhere to international law and fulfill its responsibilities. Calisye emphasized that the boycott is not merely an economic measure but a symbol of respect for human rights and justice.



The rally comes amid ongoing conflict, with Israel's offensive on Gaza persisting since the Hamas attack on October 7. Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding a cease-fire, the conflict has led to over 40,700 Palestinian deaths, primarily women and children, and more than 94,100 injuries, according to local health authorities.

