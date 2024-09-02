SC Questions Home Demolition Practices For Accused, Proposes To Lay Down Pan-India Guidelines

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Supreme Court on Monday strongly criticized the practice of 'bulldozer justice,' raising concerns about how a house can be demolished solely because it belongs to someone accused or even convicted of a crime. The court suggested the need for nationwide guidelines to be established before any home is demolished.



The Supreme Court's observation came in response to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the central government, who argued that houses are being demolished only when the law is violated. "We take action solely in cases of municipal law violations," he stated.

Nobody should exploit loopholes: SC directs

"Even if he is a convict, still it can't be done without following the procedure as prescribed by law," a bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said on pleas against demolition action.

Justice KV Viswanathan, who emphasized that "nobody should exploit loopholes," noted that a "father may have a recalcitrant son, but if house is demolished on this ground...this is not the way to go about it".

However, the apex court made it clear that it will not protect any unauthorised constructions.

"We propose to lay down certain guidelines on a pan-India basis so that the concern with regard to the issues raised are taken care of," the bench said.

It posted the matter for hearing on September 17.

SP chief accuses BJP of 'moving bulldozer' on martyr's memorial

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed the "BJP is now moving bulldozers" even on the memorials of martyrs in Uttar Pradesh, a charge that was rubbished by a state minister and district administration.

His wife Dimple Yadav, Lok Sabha from Mainpuri, said martyrs were being insulted to "benefit the BJP land mafia".

Their remarks came over an incident in Mainpuri district's Kishni tehsil where the boundary wall of a memorial built to honour Kargil martyr Munish Yadav was allegedly demolished by officials last week.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jayveer Singh said the allegations levelled by the SP leaders were "baseless" and "devoid of any fact".

(With inputs from agencies)