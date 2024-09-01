Watch The Live Streaming of the All-New Nissan Patrol World Premiere Event
(MENAFN- Edelman) Dubai, UAE (29 August 2024) – Nissan is gearing up to the thrilling world debut of the All-New Nissan Patrol, taking center stage at an exclusive global event in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 3rd September, from 8:15pm GMT+4 onwards. This eagerly awaited reveal promises to captivate car enthusiasts and fans worldwide, showcasing the unrivaled legacy and cutting-edge innovations of the stunning seventh-generation Patrol.
Nissan invites audiences from around the world to discover the next chapter of the Patrol’s legendary legacy, with the World Premiere being streamed live across the following channels:
• Worldwide Livestream: Nissan Middle East YouTube Channel - Link
• Live broadcast in selected regions: MBC Action TV
• Live streaming in selected regions: MBC's Shahid App
Those eager to get a glimpse of the All-New Nissan Patrol can tune in to the 'Feel Patrol' series on the Nissan Middle East YouTube page. This captivating six-part video journey, hosted by Nissan executives, expertly weaves together the Patrol’s legacy with the latest advancements in its latest iteration. Each episode also featured a special ‘Part by Part’ segment, providing fans and automotive enthusiasts with a sneak peek of selected parts the All-New Patrol ahead of its eagerly awaited global launch.
