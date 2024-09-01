PM Attends Citibank Jordan's 50Th Anniversary Celebration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 1 (Petra) -- Prime Minister, Bisher Al-Khasawneh attended the celebration of Jordan's 50th anniversary in Amman on Sunday evening.The Prime lauded the fruitful partnership with Citibank Group, describing it as a real and wonderful partnership, pointing out the positive impact that Citibank has made in cooperation with the government, the Central Bank, and the private sector, which is considered a vital and essential sector for the state.Al-Khasawneh emphasized the government's strong commitment to strengthening the partnership with the private sector, a commitment that falls within the economic modernization vision, launched by His Majesty King Abdullah II, as part of a comprehensive reform agenda that coincided with the centennial of the Jordanian state and its political and economic paths, stressing that the upcoming elections emphasize moving in this direction.The Prime Minister stressed that the government is exerting great efforts to implement self-structural reforms through the comprehensive modernization project led by His Majesty King Abdullah II with its three political, economic and administrative tracks.He also emphasized the Kingdom's strategic relations with the United States, expressing thanks to the US administration, the US Congress and US institutions for their continuous support for the Kingdom's development and economic programs and plans, pointing to the partnership with institutions such as Citibank, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank and the successful programs that brought Jordan together with these institutions.He pointed to the government's success in reaching a new national extended credit facility program with the IMF, which contributed to a new financing agreement for the Kingdom, in addition to the seven-year memorandum of understanding with the US government to support reform efforts.