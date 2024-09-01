Vintage Motorcycles And Other Items From The Vast Collection Of Dave Ohrt Will Be Auctioned Sept. 7

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ottawa, IL, USA, August 31, 2024 -- Items from the extraordinary lifetime collection of Dave Ohrt – a well-known figure in the world of antiques and vintage collectibles who's been heavily featured in the popular TV series American Pickers – will come up for bid in a live and auction slated for Saturday, September 7th, by Matthew Bullock Auctioneers, LLC, starting at 9 am Central time.



“This auction offers an extensive and diverse array of items, many of which have never before been available to the public,” said Matthew Bullock of Matthew Bullock Auctioneers. LLC.“The catalog features over one thousand lots of motorcycles, bicycles and related parts, advertising items, lighting, industrial, military, Art Deco and numerous antique, eclectic and unique items.”



This is a live simulcast auction, with onsite, online, pre-bidding and telephone bidding available. The live auction will be held at Matthew Bullock Auctioneers' gallery, at 421 East Stevenson Road in Ottawa, in north central Illinois about halfway between Chicago and Peoria. Online bidding will be provided by LiveAuctioneers, Invaluable and BullockAuctioneers.



Vintage motorcycles are at the heart of Dave Ohrt's collection. Lot 327 is a 1939 Indian Junior motorcycle, boasting an iconic design and vintage charm and famous for its distinctive style and engineering. The bike includes a Moto-Vox replacement horn and additional side kickstand. It hasn't been started but has good compression and includes a bill of sale (est. $14,000-$18,000).



Lot 326 is a combination 1957 Chevy and 1974 Sportster 'Rat Rod' custom motorcycle – a rare opportunity to own both a classic car and a custom bike with notable provenance. It was bought at the Davenport Antique Motorcycle Meet 4-5 years ago and features a new battery, front disc brakes, a rebuilt transmission, a rewired carburetor and up-to-date title (est. $10,000-$15,000).



A lucky winning bidder will be able to step back in time riding an exceptional 1929 Indian Scout Bobber project motorcycle, a classic piece of American history, celebrated for its robust engineering, distinctive style, powerful V-twin engine and sleek lines. The bike is beautifully preserved and has new tires and spokes (and a title), but it isn't running (est. $5,000-$10,000).



Lot 330 is a 1965 Harley Davidson M50 motorcycle offering a great opportunity for collectors, restoration enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the history of classic motorcycles. The bike appeared in an episode of American Pickers and is in nice condition, with the original paint. The odometer shows just 4,934 miles and the engine has good compression (est. $1,000-$1,500).



If toy vehicles are more your speed, then lot 246 might be more to your liking. It's a large antique pressed steel Packard toy car produced in the early 20th century by American National Company in Toledo, Ohio. The car is 29 inches long and shows old repaint on the outside, but it includes original decals on the inside dashboard and is a charming example (est. $1,500-$3,000).



Lot 242 is a 1920s Steelcraft Radial Engine Aeroplane Pedal Car – a quintessential piece of vintage childhood nostalgia. This pedal car, 25 1⁄2 inches in length, captures the spirit of early 20th-century design with its unique airplane theme and timeless craftsmanship. It's in working condition but needs belt for propeller, and there is warped wheel rubber (est. $1,000-$1,500).



The rest of the catalog is a freewheeling, eclectic mix of merchandise, beginning with lot 4, an antique kerosene heat induction hot air four-brass-blade fan, possibly one-of-a-kind. The elegant fan features a durable cast metal body and beautifully crafted brass blades. It's not only functional (and working), it can serve as a striking decorative piece (est. $1,500-$2,500).



Lot 149 is a rare signed bronze and marble statue by Demetre Chiparus (Romanian/French, 1886-1947), titled Semiramis. The 66-inch-tall work showcases Chiparus's unique talent for combining detailed bronze figures with elegant marble bases, creating a sense of movement and refinement. Included is a Wings album with a version on the cover (est. $2,500-$5,000).



An in-gallery preview will be held on Friday, September 6th, from 10 am to 6 pm Central time, and on auction day, Saturday, September 7th, from 7 am until the auction begins at 9 am; or by appointment during the week before the auction. To schedule an appointment, you can either place a call to 815-220-5005; or, send an email to ....



To learn more about Matthew Bullock Auctioneers, LLC and the sale of the lifetime collection of Dave Ohrt, live and online, on Saturday, September 7th, visit

Company :-Matthew Bullock Auctioneers, LLC

User :- Matthew Bullock

Email :-...

Phone :-8152205005

Url :-