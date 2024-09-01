Pakistan Reports 4Th Mpox Case
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan has confirmed its third
case of mpox, bringing the country's total to four,
The latest case was detected in a passenger at Peshawar airport
who had arrived from abroad, according to Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani,
Director of Public health for the province.
The patient was immediately transferred to a local hospital
after exhibiting symptoms. This follows another recent case at the
same airport, marking two mpox cases confirmed at Peshawar airport
within a week. Both patients are currently receiving treatment.
Dr. Roghani emphasized that no locally transmitted cases of mpox
have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa so far.
Meanwhile, a suspected case of mpox was also identified at
Karachi's Jinnah International Airport in Sindh province.
Pakistan's Ministry of National Health Services stated that the
mpox virus is under control, with ongoing screening of suspected
cases across the country. Patients showing symptoms are being
isolated to prevent local transmission.
Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared
the recent outbreak of the Clade 1b variant of the mpox virus as a
public health emergency of international concern. Mpox, caused by
the monkeypox virus, typically presents with flu-like symptoms and
is usually mild but can be serious, especially for children,
pregnant women, and those with weakened immune systems.
