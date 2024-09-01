The Rooster Diaries Launches Today: A Witty Guide To Backyard Chicken-Keeping With A Philosophical Twist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Rooster Diaries is available in all formats. An audiobook version is underway.

Alec the Rooster reigns supreme in this DIY suburban dream of a hen-keeper's journey where Mother Nature meets modern-day mischief raising backyard fowls.

- Caroline HurryWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rooster Diaries , launched today, blends humor, wisdom, and practical advice, making it a must-read for anyone eager to raise chickens in their backyard.Caroline Hurry, unsettled by the treatment of chickens in factory farms, shares her two-decade backyard fowl-keeping journey. The narrative, cleverly delivered by Smart Alec, a witty and philosophical cockerel, is sure to keep you engaged and entertained.The charming King of the Heap offers fresh and hilarious perspectives on the trials of coop life and human behavior. His sharp observations on mortality and the natural order bridge chicken-keeping with suburban folklore in an entertaining, thought-provoking way.Whether you're interested in keeping hens for fresh eggs or becoming more conscious about your food choices, Smart Alec has the inside scoops on coops, food, and egg production. Rooted in southern African traditions, The Rooster Diaries provides tips on managing a flock, ensuring high egg production, and creating a sustainable environment for your hens.“I wrote The Rooster Diaries to create more awareness of animal sentience in an entertaining and thought-provoking way,” says Caroline Hurry.“While the plight of poultry remains dire, Smart Alec's humorous narrative brings much-needed fun and awareness. I hope readers not only laugh but also reconsider their views on animal welfare.”The Rooster Diaries has already garnered high praise from notable authors and experts:Jane H. Wood, award-winning author of the Golden Ears Series, says,“Entertaining and witty. I chuckled through the pages. Fascinating insights into keeping egg-laying hens.”Hilary Prendini Toffoli, author of Loves and Miracles of Pistola, describes it as“a wicked twist on the ancient art of keeping backyard hens laying, written with sly humor by a knowledgeable journalist masquerading as a know-it-all rooster.”David White, the author of How to Start a Business Without Any Money, calls it“a laugh-out-loud egg-essential treat for the hen-pecked.”Beyond the CoopWhile the book is rich with practical advice, it also delves into philosophical musings with humor and wisdom, appealing to a wider audience that may include seasoned farmers as well as casual readers interested in animal welfare.The Rooster Diaries is more than a guide; it's a philosophy for living. As Smart Alec would say, "Seize the deity, and embark on an egg-straordinary adventure!Cock-a-doodle DetailsThe Rooster Diaries is available in ebook, paperback, and hardcover formats: Kindle ebook ($2.99), Paperback ($9.99), and Hardcover ($15.99) from leading bookstores. Reviewers can download a review copy from Book Sirens at this link .About Caroline HurryJournalist-turned-author Caroline Hurry has raised hens in her backyard for decades. Her writing reflects her passion for ethical farming and animal welfare. She enjoys bridging genres and blending humor with practical advice.

Meet Smart Alec the Rooster

