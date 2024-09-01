Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Participates In GLOBSEC Forum In Czechia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Prague: of State at the of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi participated in the main session of the GLOBSEC Forum, which is being held today in Prague, Czeck Republic.

In his speech during the session that was held under the title 'Preventing Broader Conflict in the Middle East,' His Excellency said that the State of Qatar's relations with various countries around the globe allow the country to act as a reliable international mediator, adding that Qatar's commitment to hosting peace talks and providing a platform for dialogue for conflicting parties, in addition to its diverse and long experience in the field of mediation, enhances its role as a key facilitator in resolving regional and international conflicts.

He pointed out the State of Qatar's commitment to international law and its preference for peaceful means of resolving disputes, as the most appropriate way to enhance stability and security in the region and around the globe.

In regard to the developments on the situation in the Gaza Strip, HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that Qatar has contributed since the early days - in cooperation with its regional and international partners, including the UN, to efforts aimed at de-escalating and calming the situation in Gaza, leading to the humanitarian pause agreement in November 2023.

He also pointed out the State of Qatar's ongoing efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire, in addition to its ongoing humanitarian aid to the brotherly Palestinian people.

Without a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the region will remain in a horrific cycle of violence and instability, he added.

His Excellency addressed Qatar's efforts to resolve crises in the region, highlighting Qatar's hosting of a round of indirect talks between the US and the Islamic Republic of Iran to revive the nuclear agreement in 2022, in addition to the agreement for bringing peace to Afghanistan.

HE Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also affirmed the State of Qatar's support for regional and international efforts aimed at achieving stability in Lebanon and sparing the region the risk of slipping into a large-scale regional war.