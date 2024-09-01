Massive Polio Vaccination Drive Begins In Gaza

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A massive polio vaccination campaign targeting children under 10 got under way in the embattled Gaza Strip on Sunday morning.

The BBC reported the rollout depended on a string of localised lulls in fighting, with each“humanitarian window” lasting between 06:00 and 15:00 local time

The World Organization aims to vaccinate 640,000 children in the enclave, where over 40,530 people have been killed in Israeli since October 2023.

On Friday, relatives and supporters of hostages place 107 pictures of captives outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence.

There are calls for hostages to be included in the polio vaccination campaign.

The disease, largely affecting children under the age of five, can be contracted by anyone who has not been vaccinated against the poliovirus.

The BBC quoted a journalist in Gaza as saying the vaccinations started at 08:00 local time (06:00 BST) and that there were many people queuing.

UN officials say the drive will be conducted in three-day phases across the besieged territory.

PAN Monitor/mud