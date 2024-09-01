A Profound Blessing Granting Freedom And Independence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Independence is a great blessing that brought freedom and free life to Uzbekistan, returned a sense of identity, values, and traditions.

TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, September 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independence is a great blessing that brought freedom and free life to Uzbekistan, restored honor, national consciousness, and dignity and returned a sense of identity, values, and traditions.

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the declaration of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan, a genuinely tremendous and global event that radically changed the country's life and destiny. During this period, the source of national spirituality was re-opened, and the Uzbekistan people returned to their identity. Human interests were put above everything else.

The value and importance of independence are increasing year by year. Uzbekistan has entered a new stage of development. Fundamental reforms are being implemented in all sectors and industries, and democratic renewal processes are taking place. The past period has shown that a free and prosperous life and a great future can be built only based on independence.

The large-scale reforms implemented to promote Uzbekistan's development and progress, the high attention paid to the advancement of science, and the efforts to introduce innovations in every sphere of the country's economy and social life are bearing fruit today.

Ensuring that new Uzbekistan joins the ranks of developed, socio-economically stable democratic states with high human capital is the content and essence of the current reforms.

According to the experts' unanimous opinion, it is necessary to recognize that New Uzbekistan aims to strengthen the social state principle as a constitutional norm, further glorify human dignity, and ensure a comfortable life for current and future generations.

The essential goals of sustainable development in such a country are to support the population needing social protection, reduce poverty and unemployment, support youth and women's entrepreneurship, ensure the regular development of education, healthcare, and spiritual and cultural spheres, and establish effective social insurance provisions.

Priority is given to tasks such as preventing social differentiation and inequality and creating decent living conditions for the population.

According to the data, in 2018, the country's expenses for implementing social policy amounted to 35 trillion UZS. In 2022, it reached 105.5 trillion UZS (increased by 3 times). In 2023, 58.4 trillion UZS were allocated to the education sector, 28.4 trillion UZS to the health sector, 2.5 trillion UZS to the culture sector, 2.3 trillion UZS to the sports sector, and 1.8 trillion UZS to further development of science.

This has enabled the consistent strengthening of social policy over the past six years and is helping the new Uzbekistan to take its rightful place among the social states.

Despite the difficulties observed in the world economy, the average annual growth of gross domestic product (GDP) in Uzbekistan from 2017 to 2022 was 5.1 percent, a result of reforms aimed at liberalizing social and economic sectors.

The Uzbekistan 2030 Strategy reflects the priority directions in the country's economy. Based on this, the results of the work carried out last year are visible in the leading macroeconomic indicators.

In particular, according to preliminary estimates, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023 amounted to 1 quadrillion 66.6 trillion UZS at current prices, an increase of 6 percent compared to the previous year. This significant increase in GDP across various sectors, including a 10.2 percent increase in trade, accommodation, and food services and a 12.3 percent increase in transportation, storage, information, and communication services, gives hope and optimism for the country's future.

The work of New Uzbekistan on developing and supporting entrepreneurship, providing various opportunities and privileges and the necessary guarantees for entrepreneurs' effective activity, is also completely new.

The reforms implemented in Uzbekistan in the last six years to protect the rights and legal interests of business entities are naturally pleasing to everyone.

Solidarity helps to demonstrate the unique talent, selfless work, intelligence, and creative potential of the multiethnic Uzbekistan people and direct this energy towards building a new life and a new society where human dignity is the highest criterion.

In the resolution of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan“On the preparation and the celebration of the thirty-third anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Uzbekistan”, it was noted that the Independence Day will be held based on the main idea:“Only united people are one, only together the country is strong!” This unity and strength, which are the pillars of progress and development, make each citizen an integral part of the collective force, instilling a sense of pride and unity in all.

The implemented reforms not only brought significant positive changes to the country but also raised its reputation in the international arena.

Nurullo Nasriyev

National News Agency of Uzbekistan

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Independence Day mood

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.