Armenia puts forward new peace treaty to Azerbaijan

(MENAFN) Armenia has put forward a new peace treaty to Azerbaijan, building upon the areas of consensus reached in their ongoing negotiations, according to an announcement made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday. This development comes amid a long-standing conflict between the two nations over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, a territorial dispute that has led to prolonged tensions and intermittent violence despite a ceasefire agreement that was established back in 1994.



The proposed peace treaty, as outlined by Pashinyan during a press conference, consists of 17 articles aimed at resolving the key issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Of these 17 articles, 13 have been fully agreed upon, including the preamble, which sets the tone and foundational principles for the agreement. This level of agreement reflects significant progress in the peace talks, indicating that both sides are committed to finding a diplomatic solution to their longstanding disputes.



In a further effort to advance the peace process, Pashinyan suggested holding a direct meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. He proposed that this meeting take place near the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, specifically in the areas where delimitation commissions from both countries have been working. Such a meeting would symbolize a significant step forward in bilateral relations and could provide a crucial opportunity to address remaining issues face-to-face.



Pashinyan's proposal for a direct dialogue underscores the importance of continuing negotiations to achieve a lasting peace. The ongoing involvement of delimitation commissions at the border highlights the complexities of the territorial dispute, but also the potential for progress through sustained diplomatic efforts. The Armenian Prime Minister's initiative signals a willingness to engage constructively with Azerbaijan in the hopes of finally putting an end to decades of conflict and instability in the region.

