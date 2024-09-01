Injury Toll From Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Rises To 29

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those in Russia's shelling of Kharkiv has increased to 29.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, wrote this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“According to the updated information, there are 29 victims. No one was killed. Among those 29 injured are two adults and two children in serious condition,” Syniehubov posted.

According to him, the Russians launched a missile attack on the city. Details are being investigated. The Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping mall in the Saltivskyi district, and an area near the Hydropark in the Kyivskyi district came under the strikes.

All relevant services are working at the sites.

As Ukrinform reported, a series of explosions occurred in Kharkiv shortly after the air alert was announced. Russian troops struck the city about 10 times.

Six people, including a six-year-old child, were reported injured.