No Enemy Warships In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of Sunday morning, there are no enemy warships in the Black Sea.

This was reported on Telegram by the UA Navy, Ukrinform saw.

"As of 06:00 on September 1, 2024, there are no enemy ships in the Black Sea," the message reads.

There are currently no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov.

There are two enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of Kalibr missiles with a total salvo of up to eight missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the spokesperson for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russians are trying to protect the Kerch bridge as much as possible, despite the fact that now there is actually no naval component for its defense.