Varun Dhawan Meets Maniesh Paul At Airport Lounge As They Leave To Shoot For Their New Project

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) star Varun Dhawan, who was recently seen in a cameo in the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Stree 2', recently met Maniesh Paul at an airport lounge.

On Sunday, Varun took to the Stories section of his Instagram and shared a in which he meets Maniesh Paul at the airport lounge as the latter was occupied reading the 'R.A.W. Hitman: The Real Story of Agent Lima' by crime journalist and author S. Hussain Zaidi.

In the video, Varun could be heard saying, "Dekho is aadmi ko, book paddh raha hai."

He then asked Maniesh Paul, "Are you planning to attack people?"

Varun then shared a picture on his Instagram Story in which he could be seen heading to the boarding area as the two sat on a passenger cart.

The two are set to start working on 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', which is reportedly the sequel to 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

The film marks the reunion of Varun with director Shashank Khaitan, with whom he worked in 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor. As per media reports, Janhvi replaced Alia Bhatt from the third part of the 'Dulhania' franchise.

Produced by Dharma Productions, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' is slated to be released in theatres on April 18, 2025.

Varun has also reunited with Maniesh Paul, the two earlier shared the screen in 'Jugjugg Jeeyo'. The film, which was released on June 24, 2022, also starred Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and debutante Prajakta Koli.

The film received mixed response from critics, and grossed over Rs 100 crore in India with an additional Rs 38 crore overseas, taking the worldwide collections to Rs 139 crore.