(MENAFN) Mike Benz, a former State Department official under the administration and current head of the Foundation for Freedom Online, has asserted that the CIA and other United States agencies have strategically used the encrypted messaging app Telegram to instigate protests and riots against deemed unfavorable by the United States. In a recent interview with journalist Tucker Carlson, Benz described Telegram as a favored tool for United States “soft power” operations due to its massive user base of nearly a billion people and its potential for facilitating recruitment.



Benz's comments highlight his belief that Telegram’s popularity and the ease with which it can channel users into specific networks make it an invaluable asset for influencing political movements globally. He suggested that the app's encryption and broad reach have made it particularly attractive to United States agencies seeking to manipulate political landscapes in other countries.



The discussion took place in the context of recent events involving Pavel Durov, the co-founder and CEO of Telegram, who was arrested in France. Durov faces charges of complicity in crimes facilitated through his app and accusations of not cooperating with French authorities. Although Benz refrained from speculating on any direct connection between Durov's arrest and United States interests, he noted that the incident aligns with the historical patterns of United States soft power tactics.



Benz emphasized that the United States has long promoted free speech globally as a means to build resistance movements and exert political influence in regions where the State Department seeks to assert control. According to Benz, Telegram's role in this strategy underscores its significance in contemporary geopolitical maneuvers.



The claims offer a provocative perspective on the intersection of technology, politics, and international relations, suggesting that platforms like Telegram are not only communication tools but also instruments of broader geopolitical strategies.

MENAFN01092024000045015687ID1108623911