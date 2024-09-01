Indigo Starts Daily Direct Flights To Culturally-Rich Jaffna From India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Leading budget carrier IndiGo on Sunday commenced daily direct operations to Jaffna, a city located in the northern province of Sri Lanka, which is its second destination in the neighbouring country after Colombo.

This marks the 34th international and 122nd overall destination in the airlines' rapidly expanding 6E network.

The major said that this strategic route will strengthen the cultural and trade ties between India and Sri Lanka that have been marked by cooperation in the fields of commerce, infrastructure development and air connectivity.

“This short but a significant flight is a strategic addition, which is poised to further enhance trade and tourism between India and Sri Lanka. The new daily direct flights from Chennai to Jaffna promises a shorter travel time of just 75 minutes,” said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo.

The demand for travel between Chennai and Jaffna is evident, with over 21,000 passengers flying the route in just nine months last year.

The Chennai-Jaffna daily flight will depart at 13:55 pm, with a scheduled arrival at 15:10 pm.

The Jaffna-Chennai daily flight will take off at 15:55 pm, which a scheduled arrival at 17:10 pm.

IndiGo said its new direct flight will provide a timely boost to this resurgence, offering seamless connectivity and tapping into a key market for Sri Lanka's tourism revival.

Jaffna boasts a rich history and cultural significance. Its vibrant Tamil heritage is reflected in its traditions, festivals, and historical landmarks, showcasing the resilience and diversity of its people.

Visitors can explore iconic sites such as the Jaffna Fort, which serves as an architectural testament to the region's colonial past, and the Nallur Kandaswamy Kovil, a revered Hindu temple that holds both religious and cultural importance.

Beyond its economic impact, this air link will be a cultural and social bridge, fostering people-to-people connections, making it easier for families to reunite, students to access education, and tourists to discover Jaffna's unique heritage, said the company.