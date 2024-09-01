Prince William-Harry Feud Deepening? What Onlookers At Uncle's Memorial Said

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince William and Prince Harry were recently spotted together at a family gathering to pay tribute to their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, 31 days after his death, The Sun reported. 82- year-old Lord Robert Fellowes was married to their aunt, mother Diana's sister and had served as the late Queen's Private Secretary.

The service at St Mary's Church in Snettisham, Norfolk, was shrouded in secrecy, with confirmation coming only 24 hours before. During the memorial service on August 29, it was reported that the estranged brothers did not exchange a single word despite two years of silence.

“A lot of people were taking the chance to speak to them. They were only about five yards from each other, it was virtually back to back,' The Sun quoted a source as saying.

Meanwhile, both had talks with other mourners but refrained from exchanging a word with each other, according to onlookers . According to an eyewitness, no one saw the feuding siblings share a conversation who were standing few yards away from each other but were“virtually back to back” at that moment.

It is noteworthy, the brothers had put aside their bitter differences to pay respects at the mourning service, according to the vicar. Prince Harry secretly left the US to attend the service and occupied exactly the opposite side of the church where Prince William was seated.

With fellow mourners and the aisle between them, an observer remarked that the seating arrangements may have been made in such a way to keep them apart. The attendee said they were sitting“two or three rows back from the front , not at the back, but they were on opposite sides of the aisle.” The source added,“They came in right before it started, after almost everyone else. Most people didn't notice them.”

The brothers have been in conflict since Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 to start a new life in the US. The couple has since then repeatedly expressed disapproval and criticised the Royal Family.