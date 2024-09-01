عربي


Top 3 Juices For Liver Detoxification And Enhancing Liver Health

Top 3 Juices For Liver Detoxification And Enhancing Liver Health


9/1/2024 5:00:27 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Can these three drinks reduce the risk of fatty liver? Nutritionist Suman Agarwal explains.

Fatty Liver

These three drinks may reduce the risk of fatty liver.

Fatty Liver

The number of patients with fatty liver is increasing day by day. Here are three drinks that can help prevent fatty liver and other liver diseases.

Beetroot Juice, Coffee, Green Tea

Beetroot juice, coffee, green tea. Do these actually prevent fatty liver? Nutritionist Pooja Palriwala talks about this.

Green Tea

Green tea contains catechin, a component that helps improve liver function and reduce liver fat.

Coffee

Regular coffee consumption helps improve liver function.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice contains betaine. It reduces fat accumulation in the liver.

Protects the Liver

Pooja Palriwala said that it is good for liver health to drink a cup of coffee, two or three cups of green tea and a cup of beetroot juice every day.

AsiaNet News

