Top 3 Juices For Liver Detoxification And Enhancing Liver Health

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Can these three drinks reduce the risk of fatty liver? Nutritionist Suman Agarwal explains.

Beetroot juice, coffee, green tea. Do these actually prevent fatty liver? Nutritionist Pooja Palriwala talks about this.

Green tea contains catechin, a component that helps improve liver function and reduce liver fat.

Regular coffee consumption helps improve liver function.

Beetroot juice contains betaine. It reduces fat accumulation in the liver.

Pooja Palriwala said that it is good for liver health to drink a cup of coffee, two or three cups of green tea and a cup of beetroot juice every day.