Why UAE Founders Are Turning to Offline for Entrepreneurial Support

Dubai, UAE, 31 August 2024: In the race for technological supremacy, the UAE has emerged as a top contender, with Abu Dhabi and Dubai becoming key innovation hubs. According to the Startup Genome Global Startup Ecosystem Report 2024, both cities rank among the world's leading startup destinations. The UAE's appeal is further strengthened by its ranking as the 16th easiest place to do business globally, according to the World Bank's Ease of Doing Business report of 2020, attracting entrepreneurs from around the world and solidifying its status as a major startup hub.

Additionally, the UAE's startup ecosystem is rapidly growing, currently ranked 43rd globally in the Global Startup Ecosystem Index 2022. With billions in venture capital and over 4,000 active startups, the UAE’s tech scene is thriving. However, amidst this rapid growth, founders face a crucial question: How can my venture stand out in such a competitive market?

The answer lies not just in securing funding or assembling a top-tier team, but also in surrounding yourself with the right kind of people who can provide valuable support, guidance, and connections. This is why Offline, a private members’ community for scaled-up founders, has selected the UAE as the location for our first international expansion beyond India.

Since launching in India in September 2023, where we began with seed funding and saw our first cohort go live in January 2024, we have grown to over 100 members in just eight months, with a trajectory to exceed 150 by year’s end. Our Indian chapter includes prominent founders from Zomato, PepperFry, Awfis, 1MG, TBO, Boult, and Swiggy, among others. With this success, we believe now is the right moment for the UAE’s leading entrepreneurs to tap into a platform that can help advance their businesses to new heights.

Offline was born out of a fundamental need — one that I experienced firsthand as a founder. While launching Offline, I realised that traditional networking avenues fell short. The connections were often superficial, and opportunities for meaningful, strategic advice were limited. Founders and entrepreneurs needed more than just conversations; they looked for a space where deep, impactful connections could be forged with peers who truly understood their unique challenges. This need for a high-calibre, curated community led to the creation of Offline.

Today, as we launch in the UAE, our mission is clear: to provide the region’s most ambitious founders with a powerful network that not only supports their growth but also surrounds them with the right resources and guidance.

Offline is not just another networking group. We are a selective community where membership is earned through demonstrated achievement and potential. Our criteria ensure that every member is on a comparable growth trajectory, whether they’ve raised $5 million, achieved $5 million in annual recurring revenue, exited a company for $10 million, or reached a valuation of $50 million. This focus on alignment in experience and growth means that connections within Offline are highly relevant, as members share similar challenges and opportunities. While others outside this criterion can also offer valuable insights, our community’s exclusivity guarantees that interactions are particularly impactful, allowing members to leverage the collective expertise of the group and gain meaningful perspectives.

Our expansion into the UAE is more than just a new office—it’s a commitment to shaping the future of entrepreneurship in this dynamic region. Abu Dhabi and Dubai are at the forefront of global innovation, and we are here to ensure that the founders driving this change have the support they need to succeed. Our UAE chapter already includes co-founders from Ultrahuman, CoinDCX, Verloop, Fuze, and Hunch, and we are backed by notable investors, including the co-founders of Groww, Razorpay, Polygon, Park+, and Xiaomi.

Our members benefit from exclusive closed-door meetings, focused coaching, and masterclasses with industry experts. Additionally, unique social experiences are provided to foster deep and meaningful connections.





