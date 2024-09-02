Maharashtra: Two Firs Registered Against Nitesh Rane For Provocative Speeches
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Two FIRs have been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane on Monday for deliverying provocative speeches on 2 different occasions in Srirampur and Topkhana Police jurisdiction of Ahmednagar district on Sunday, Ahmednagar police informed
Nitesh Rane took part in the Sakal Hindu Samaj agitation in Ahmednagar yesterday and speeches were a part of the event.
(To be updated further)
MENAFN02092024007365015876ID1108625312
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.