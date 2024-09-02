Maharashtra Govt Hikes VIP Number Fees: How Much You Need To Pay In Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur For VIP Number Plate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Maharashtra has hiked fees for“choice numbers” or VIP numbers for new in the state, PTI reported.

In a notification dated August 30, the state department has said that those seeking the coveted '0001' number vehicle plate for four-wheelers will now have to shell out ₹6 lakh in high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Pune, and other metros, the report added.

Further, the updated fees have skyrocketed price of out-of-series VIP number plates to as much as ₹18 lakh - equivalent to the cost of some new cars - in major cities including Mumbai and Pune, the report added.

A number of high net-worth individuals (HNIs ), top businessmen, politicians, and celebrities are among those who opt for VIP numbers for their expensive cars, it said.

This is the first such revision in fee since April 2013.



The cost for the coveted number '0001' will rise to ₹5 lakh for four-wheelers , up from the current ₹3 lakh.

For two and three-wheelers, the fee will increase to ₹1 lakh, doubling from the existing ₹50,000. In high-demand areas such as Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, Pune, Thane , Raigad, Aurangabad, Kolhapur, and Nashik. The VIP fee for '0001' will be ₹6 lakh, up from ₹4 lakh for vehicles with four or more wheels.



The revised 'three-time basic fees' will be ₹15 lakh for four-wheelers and more-wheeled vehicles and ₹3 lakh for two- and three-wheelers if the number '0001' is unavailable in the current series for that particular type of vehicle and if it needs to be given from another series as per the rules, the notification stated.

The new fees mean that an out-of-series VIP number will cost up to ₹18 lakh - up from ₹12 lakh - in major cities, including Mumbai and Pune, comparable to the price of several mid-segment cars. A sum paid by entities like Reliance Industries for such numbers after opting for it "out of series" in the last few years. Additionally, the state government has allowed the transfer of VIP numbers to immediate family members, including spouses, sons, and daughters, a change from the previous restriction against such transfers.

