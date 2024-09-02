Ali Ready To Begin Medal Hunt At Paris Paralympics

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's Ali Arshad yesterday said he was confident of a good show at the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games as he begins his medal hunt in the 100m wheelchair today.

Owing to his success in recent years including a bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games in 2022, Ali appeared to be a strong candidate to secure a podium finish in the event.

“It's a big responsibly as Qatar fans expect a medal from me. I am relishing the challenge,” Ali said in a statement.

“The competition no doubt will be very tough but I am ready and will give my best,” he added.

Qatar's head of the delegation Dr Hassan Al Ansari said Ali's morale was high ahead of his opening event, reposing his confidence on the athlete.

“Ali Arshad has been performing very well in international events. We are hopeful of a medal from him but the first target is to reach the 100m final,” he said.

Ali will also take part in the 800m wheelchair race event starting on September 6.

Qatar's other athlete Sara Masud will take part in women's shot put event scheduled to begin on September 5.