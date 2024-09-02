'Say I Love You, Then Will Recharge': Schoolgirls Thrash Lewd Shopkeeper In Rajasthan; WATCH Viral Videos

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In an incident that has garnered widespread attention on social media, a group of courageous schoolgirls in Kuchaman, a town in the Deedwana region of Rajasthan, took matters into their own hands when confronted by a lewd shopkeeper. The incident, which unfolded at a mobile recharge shop on Sikar Road, has sparked discussions about the bravery and resolve of these young girls and has highlighted the ongoing issue of sexual harassment.

On a routine visit to a local mobile shop, several schoolgirls, dressed in their uniforms and carrying their school bags, approached the shopkeeper with a request to recharge their mobile phones. However, their simple request was met with an unacceptable demand from the shopkeeper, who insisted that they first profess their love for him before he would provide the service.

Infuriated by this lewd proposition, the girls decided to stand up against the shopkeeper's inappropriate behaviour. In a decisive and brave move, they took action to defend their dignity. The girls, displaying remarkable courage and solidarity, subjected the shopkeeper to a public thrashing. The physical altercation included slaps and punches, leaving the shopkeeper visibly disheveled and helpless.

The scene quickly attracted the attention of onlookers who, rather than intervening to stop the girls, showed their support for their actions. Witnesses reported that the public's reaction was overwhelmingly positive, with many applauding the girls for their bold stance against harassment.

As the situation escalated, the shopkeeper found himself surrounded by a growing crowd, leaving him with no option but to endure the public chastisement. The girls' actions sent a strong message to anyone who might contemplate similar misconduct in the future.

By the time the police arrived at the scene, the girls had already vented their anger, and the shopkeeper was left in a state of humiliation with broken glasses in hand. Despite the dramatic nature of the event, the police have yet to receive an official complaint or report regarding the incident. As of now, there has been no further legal action or formal inquiry into the matter.