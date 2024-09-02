Anupamaa Star Sudhanshu Pandey To JOIN Bigg Boss 18? Read This

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Sudhanshu Pandey recently shocked everyone by announcing that he is leaving Anupama. There is widespread speculation that he may appear on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18.

