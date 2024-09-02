Adam Noujas & Nivedya Aji Of Nvbs Got Selected For The Junior National Championship Of Pnb Metlife 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

The prestigious PNB MetLife Junior Open Badminton Championship 2024, held at the Regional Sports Center Kadavanthra, Ernakulam, Kerala, India, showcased remarkable talent from the young prodigies of New Vision Badminton (NVBS), Doha-Qatar. The tournament, which ran from 26th to 29th August 2024, is a highly anticipated event in the junior badminton circuit, drawing the best young players from across Kerala. The Under-9 age category, the youngest category in the championship, featured 73 players in the Boys and Girls category, underscoring the event's significance.

NVBS athletes made a strong impression by securing top honors in both the Under-9 Boys and Girls categories, demonstrating their skill on this prestigious platform.

In the Under-9 Boys category, Adam Noujas secured victory with a hard-fought win over Navaneeth Udayan, with scores of 15-11, 15-10. Adam is a 3rd Grade student at Rajagiri Public School, Doha-Qatar.

Nivedya Aji dominated the Under-9 Girls category, defeating Sugesh Tanvi with an impressive scoreline of 15-3, 15-6. Nivedya is studying in 3rd Grade at Birla Public School, Doha-Qatar.

The exceptional performance of both players under pressure highlights their potential for sustained success in the sport, with long-term visions of achievement. The PNB MetLife Junior Championship is a prestigious national-level tournament, with this state-level championship serving as a qualifier for the national event, which includes winners from every state in India.

"We are thrilled to announce that both champions, Nivedya Aji and Adam Noujas, have been selected to compete in the National level tournament of PNB MetLife, which will be held in Andheri Sports Complex, Mumbai, India, from 27th September 2024." This selection is a significant achievement, reflecting their hard work and dedication. Both of the player's complete training is going on under the guidance of Head Coach Afsal O K & Assistant Coach Sayin Krishna in the NVBS branch - Cambridge Boys School, Al-maamoura.

Winning at this level is not only a prestigious honor but also opens the door for these young talents to compete at the national level, offering them invaluable opportunities to establish their identity in the sport through such kind of professional tournaments.

The success of NVBS athletes in this high-caliber event is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the exceptional training they receive. Competing against the best young talent from across Kerala and emerging victorious is no small feat, and this victory cements NVBS as a breeding ground for future badminton champions.

"We thank and appreciate the tournament organizers, on behalf of the entire NVBS team, for their great initiative and effort in consistently organizing this national-level championship in India.

However, the drawback which affecting most of the player's performance in the tournament is that when entry numbers increase, the point system of the matches is reduced from the usual 21-point 3 sets to 15 or 11 points 3 sets. This usual practice is mostly not acceptable for young players and fitness players, ultimately causing them to lose without being able to perform or they may withdraw from the tournament. Therefore, our only request to the tournament committee is to conduct the whole tournament with the usual 21-point 3 sets from the upcoming year's championship," said NVBS Chief Coach Manoj Sahibjan.