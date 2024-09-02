Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Launch BJP's 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Today In Delhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's national membership drive,'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda today at 4:30 pm at BJP Headquarters Extention Office in Delhi.

| PM Modi calls national of chief secretaries

On August 17, 2024, a for the membership drive had been organised under the guidance of the party's national president and Union Cabinet Minister, JP Nadda . Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the workshop, said sources within the party.

(Keep checking for more updates)