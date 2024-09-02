Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Launch BJP's 'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' Today In Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Bharatiya Janata Party's national membership drive,'Sanghatan Parva, Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024' in the presence of BJP National President JP Nadda today at 4:30 pm at BJP Headquarters Extention Office in Delhi.
| PM Modi calls national conference
of chief secretaries
On August 17, 2024, a workshop for the membership drive had been organised under the guidance of the party's national president and Union Cabinet Minister, JP Nadda . Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also attended the workshop, said sources within the party.
