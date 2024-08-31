Palestinian Prisoner From Gaza Dies In Israeli Jail: Statement

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RAMALLAH, Sept 1 (NNN-WAFA) – A 65-year-old Palestinian prisoner from Gaza, has died in a prison in central Israel, according to a joint statement released by the of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club, yesterday.

Nasr Ziyada, a father of seven children, passed away at Ramla Prison on Aug 16, read the statement.

Ziyada was arrested on Dec 29, 2023, along with his son Jihad, who is currently being held at Negev Prison in southern Israel.

The statement said, Ziyada and his son experienced prolonged“maltreatment” during field interrogations at their home, in the Tuffah neighbourhood of Gaza City, before their arrest.

Ziyada's death raises the number of prisoners who have died in Israeli prisons since Oct 7, last year, to 24, the statement added.

The statement placed full responsibility for Ziyada's death on Israeli authorities and called on the international human rights community, to hold Israel accountable for its“crimes” against Palestinian civilian detainees.

Until now, the Israeli regime's authorities have yet to respond to Ziyada's death.– NNN-WAFA

